Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,041 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $13,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $41,301,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,365,000 after purchasing an additional 518,390 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,880,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2,445.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 406,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,418,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLLI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.87.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.00. 788,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,279. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $418.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.