Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $204.02 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,191,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,616 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 2.8% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.57% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $204,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,510. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.03 and a 1 year high of $202.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.13 and its 200-day moving average is $187.24.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.23%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,951.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total transaction of $1,963,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares in the company, valued at $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,387 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,671. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

