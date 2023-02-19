Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $50.89 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 829,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,236 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $50,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TD. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.91. 1,252,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,842. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.49 and its 200 day moving average is $65.53. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $57.27 and a 52 week high of $84.08. The company has a market capitalization of $125.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.7081 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 38.66%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also

