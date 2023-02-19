Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,158 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.8% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $129,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,548,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Mastercard by 747.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded down $6.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $361.13. 2,719,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,137. The company has a market cap of $347.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.