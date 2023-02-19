Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 13,795 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,795 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.36% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $63,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 63,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 483,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,903,000 after buying an additional 106,073 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Tremblant Capital Group increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 462,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,319,000 after buying an additional 28,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.71. 435,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,845. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $110.08 and a 12-month high of $170.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.22.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

