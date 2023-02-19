Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Sells 25,590 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,590 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 3.00% of Grand Canyon Education worth $76,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOPE traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,380. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.30. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.37 and a 1 year high of $121.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

