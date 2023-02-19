Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,378 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $28,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 16.4% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $524,997.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 7,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $524,997.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at $532,217.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,737,803. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKY traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.55. The company had a trading volume of 671,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,701. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.65.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.47. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $582.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

