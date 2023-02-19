Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.47% of Cable One worth $23,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 43.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cable One by 76.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CABO traded down $11.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $753.38. 73,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,793. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,576.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $754.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $876.57. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 18.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.00.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.