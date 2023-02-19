CAE (NYSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$37.00 at Scotiabank

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAE. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded CAE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.68. CAE has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 698.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 135.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 16.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

