CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$35.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CAE has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.63.

CAE Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$31.44 on Wednesday. CAE has a 52-week low of C$20.90 and a 52-week high of C$35.47. The stock has a market cap of C$9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

