Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Sunday, February 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0901 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:CDPYF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.98. 318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $44.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CDPYF shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

Featured Stories

