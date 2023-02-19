Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC cut its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 50,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 25,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 98.7% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CM opened at $46.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 19.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

