Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Position Raised by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 686,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $46,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.2% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 13,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 59.1% during the third quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 123,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 45,872 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 1.0 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

NYSE:CP opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.33. The stock has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

