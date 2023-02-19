Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Insider Buys £73,275 in Stock

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) insider Jean Matterson bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,885 ($59.30) per share, with a total value of £73,275 ($88,947.56).

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Trading Up 0.2 %

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c stock opened at GBX 4,905 ($59.54) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,936.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,975.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,241.77 and a beta of 0.23. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c has a 12-month low of GBX 4,486.17 ($54.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,330 ($64.70).

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Company Profile

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

