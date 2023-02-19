Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.1% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,791,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 10,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Stephens lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $111.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $157.28.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

