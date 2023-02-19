Castle Hook Partners LP Buys 137,437 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Castle Hook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,091 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,437 shares during the period. Target comprises 6.4% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Castle Hook Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Target worth $40,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 7.6% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in Target by 0.9% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 63,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Target by 6.4% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in Target by 11.8% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,341 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Target by 26.4% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.97.

Target Stock Down 0.8 %

TGT traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $173.22. 2,678,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,713,475. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.23.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.