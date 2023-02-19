Castle Hook Partners LP Buys Shares of 122,680 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122,680 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,674,000. Workday comprises approximately 3.0% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Workday by 69.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Workday by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Workday by 68.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.95 on Friday, hitting $185.80. 1,054,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $250.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of -149.84, a P/E/G ratio of 189.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $159,149.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $159,149.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,483,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,548 shares of company stock worth $20,795,439 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.63.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

