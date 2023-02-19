Castle Hook Partners LP Has $104.10 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Castle Hook Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,423,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,646,419 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for 16.5% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Castle Hook Partners LP owned about 0.68% of Teck Resources worth $104,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 594.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 274.3% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,057 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,800,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,718 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 12,754,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Teck Resources Stock Up 0.6 %

About Teck Resources

Shares of TECK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,744,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,175. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.71. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

