CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
CB Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.57. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $26.71.
Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services
CB Financial Services Company Profile
CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CB Financial Services (CBFV)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.