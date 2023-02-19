CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CB Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.57. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $26.71.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 215,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.