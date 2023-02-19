Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CBOE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.25.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $129.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.71. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Articles

