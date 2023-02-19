CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $88.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.31 and a 200 day moving average of $78.15. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $101.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading

