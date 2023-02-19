CDbio Hits 1-Day Volume of $118,284.97 (MCD)

CDbio (MCD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, CDbio has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. CDbio has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $118,284.97 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CDbio token can now be bought for about $3.96 or 0.00016138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CDbio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.13 or 0.00424425 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,897.52 or 0.28114717 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CDbio Token Profile

CDbio launched on January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CDbio is www.cdbio.global.

Buying and Selling CDbio

According to CryptoCompare, “CDBIO is a medical foundation based in the Republic of Seychelles that provides molecularmedical/healthcare services based on advanced molecular physics.CDBIO's Molecular-Medical/Healthcare platform consists of a platform that enables safe collection/classification/analysis/sharing/transaction/management of patient sensitive medical/health data based on trust among participants. It also provides a variety of medical and healthcare services using data, as well as simple medical and health data. Based on this molecular-medical/healthcare platform, we want to help overcome diseases by early diagnosis of all diseases and providing optimized personalized medical services to individual patients, and further contribute to human health and prolongation through disease prevention and systematic health care.MCD is a basic transaction coin for CDBIO Molecular-Medical/Healthcare Platform Blockchain. It is based on Ethereum ERC-20, which can be purchased and sold on the exchange and can be remitted between users.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CDbio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CDbio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CDbio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CDbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CDbio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.