CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $96.71 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $96.71 million and $7.44 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00043873 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029000 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00018972 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004026 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00215892 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,747.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.12062314 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $10,009,721.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars.

