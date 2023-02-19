Celo Dollar 1-Day Volume Hits $222,137.27 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.25 million and $222,137.27 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,433,335 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars.

