CenterBook Partners LP Acquires New Stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $678,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,307,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNCY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $29.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $227.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 29,437 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $626,713.73. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 29,437 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $626,713.73. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,854 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $39,545.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at $295,633.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,685 shares of company stock worth $972,507 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

