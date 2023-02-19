CenterBook Partners LP Invests $113,000 in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 38,467 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Angi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.62. Angi Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94.

Insider Transactions at Angi

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $144,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,416 shares in the company, valued at $67,248. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 48,570 shares of company stock worth $145,710 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANGI shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Angi in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.79.

About Angi

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

