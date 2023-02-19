CenterBook Partners LP Invests $68,000 in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Genius Sports by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,599,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,449 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $1,886,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth $2,718,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 64.2% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 641,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 62.4% in the third quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares during the period. 34.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GENI opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genius Sports Limited has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.39.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

