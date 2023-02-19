CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $262,000 Investment in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,411,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,796,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 44.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

AZPN stock opened at $213.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.90 and a 200-day moving average of $220.93. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.48 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

