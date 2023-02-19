CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $314,000 Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 30.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 14.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000,000 after buying an additional 67,884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Trading Down 1.8 %

Entegris stock opened at $85.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $141.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $309,010.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

Entegris Company Profile



Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Further Reading

