CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $388,000 Investment in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,164,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,765,000 after buying an additional 760,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,688,000 after buying an additional 648,300 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 891,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,636,000 after buying an additional 206,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 640.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 198,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after buying an additional 172,065 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:WWE opened at $87.98 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $93.63. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.15.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWE shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.70.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

