CenterBook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 4,404 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,404 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Armstrong World Industries

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $1,768,173.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $547,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.86 and a 1 year high of $97.05. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.