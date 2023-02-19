CenterBook Partners LP Sells 19,414 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,727 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,414 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 5.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $207,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arista Networks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 30.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $2,671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,465,765 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.70.

ANET stock opened at $138.23 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $145.17. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.21 and a 200 day moving average of $122.92.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

