CenterBook Partners LP Sells 4,283 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 65.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 480.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.35.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CyberArk Software Profile

CYBR stock opened at $146.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.98. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $180.01.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

