CenterBook Partners LP Sells 456 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in H&R Block by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

H&R Block Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $39.00 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

