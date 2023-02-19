CenterBook Partners LP Sells 90,479 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,479 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.09% of PetIQ worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PetIQ by 1,149.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in PetIQ by 142.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in PetIQ by 79.1% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PetIQ by 158.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PetIQ in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETQ opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PetIQ from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

