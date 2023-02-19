Chain Price Down 0.8% This Week (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Chain has a total market cap of $311.22 million and $19.27 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Chain has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.63 or 0.00423609 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,930.63 or 0.28060640 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Chain Token Profile

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,482,966,566 tokens. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

