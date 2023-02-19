ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.53.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. R. F. Lafferty lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $34,078.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,216.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $34,078.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,216.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part acquired 1,422,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $11,789,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,742,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,118,408.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 733,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,318,633 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.69. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.35 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 74.82% and a negative net margin of 82.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

