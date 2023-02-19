China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHIGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

