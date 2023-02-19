China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPHI opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52.

Get China Pharma alerts:

About China Pharma

(Get Rating)

See Also

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.