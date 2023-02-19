Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Lowered by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,368 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,617.67 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,754.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,526.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,554.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,871.00.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.