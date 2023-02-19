Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $492.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHYHY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 455.00 to 475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 415.00 to 460.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DNB Markets raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Performance

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company engaged in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes and Health & Nutrition. The Food Cultures & Enzymes segment is focused on producing and selling the cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

