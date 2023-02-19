Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 9,236.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,105 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $26,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.45.

CB opened at $210.61 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

