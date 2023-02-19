CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:CXF)

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF (TSE:CXF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CXF stock opened at C$9.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.56. CI Canadian Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of C$9.24 and a 52 week high of C$10.26.

