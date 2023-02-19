CIBC Raises Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target to C$41.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNMSF. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Spin Master Stock Performance
SNMSF opened at $27.77 on Thursday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17.
Spin Master Company Profile
Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.
