Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 12,494 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $451,784,000 after purchasing an additional 103,775 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,380,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,067,000 after acquiring an additional 148,917 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,658,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,579,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $101.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.62.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised shares of PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.67.

In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

