Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 12,920 MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 1,068.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MXL. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,782.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $4,723,558.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael Bollesen sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $224,120.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,782.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MXL opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

