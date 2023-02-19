Cipher Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Cipher Capital LP reduced its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in IAA were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IAA by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of IAA by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IAA Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE IAA opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.45. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $44.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.95.
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
