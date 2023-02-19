Cipher Capital LP Grows Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STNG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,708 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $18,539,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,085,000 after acquiring an additional 492,296 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $15,807,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 10.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,109,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,712,000 after acquiring an additional 305,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $62.16 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $64.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

