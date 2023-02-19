Cipher Capital LP Has $610,000 Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Cipher Capital LP cut its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,628 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,928,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739,986 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 321.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after buying an additional 1,827,966 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,247,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,134,000 after buying an additional 1,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,185,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,387.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ovintiv Trading Down 6.8 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OVV. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on Ovintiv to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $43.54 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $63.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ovintiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.