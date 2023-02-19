Cipher Capital LP Invests $378,000 in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 32,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wix.com to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.36.

WIX stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.16. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.84.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

