Cipher Capital LP Invests $392,000 in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 55,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,379,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,981,000 after acquiring an additional 72,057 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repay by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after buying an additional 114,669 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Repay by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,621,000 after buying an additional 186,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Repay by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,747,000 after buying an additional 179,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repay by 2,124.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,733,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,276,000 after buying an additional 1,655,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $9.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.42. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Repay

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RPAY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Repay to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.